The detention of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise policy scam has loomed a leadership crisis on the Aam Admi Party (AAP) to come up with a worthy leader for the helmsmanship of the party and State government amid the nearing date of Lok Sabha Elections. There is discussion about the potential replacement of Arvind Kejriwal by his wife Sunita Kejriwal and cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Kejriwal retains the top position in the party since its inception in 2012, being Chief Minister for three terms, there is no other minister in AAP having the same stature as CM Kejriwal. The immediacy of the matter intensifies, especially with the party preparing for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Assam, and Haryana. Kejriwal was slated to play a pivotal role as a campaigner for the party in these elections.

CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, a former IRS officer, Raghav Chadha and AAP government ministers Atishi, Bharadwaj and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are being considered as potential candidates for the position of Delhi chief minister.

Multitasking Atishi, A Close Ally Of Kejriwal

Atishi, who oversees a wide array of portfolios in the Delhi government such as education, finance, PWD, revenue, and services, is known to have a close association with Arvind Kejriwal.

After the ED’s action on Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi hosted a press conference on Friday, where she accused the Bhartiya Janta Party of conspiring against the sitting CM of Delhi. She said, "If this is not about damaging a level playing field, then what is it? We hope that today as well Supreme Court will protect democracy in the country” She added that AAP is in contact with INDIA alliance leaders, and they’re all in support.

She serves as a prominent spokesperson for the party, frequently defending the AAP government and Kejriwal while also criticizing the BJP in her regular press conferences and media appearances.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, A Recognisable Figure

Bharadwaj holds significant responsibilities within the Delhi Cabinet, including health and urban development. He is also a well-known figure in the party, actively defending its positions and leaders while launching counter-arguments against the BJP and its central government on various governance and political matters.

Bharadwaj recently told reporters in a press conference, "Nearly 90 % of people in this exercise opined that Kejriwal has the mandate of Delhi and he has been elected and hence, only he would run the government in Delhi no matter from where," reported PTI.

Apart from Sunita Kejriwal, name of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Atishi too are taking rounds as leaders who could hold the responsibility of new AAP national convener.