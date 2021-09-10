AAP MLA Vinay Mishra accuses SDMC Mayor of violating COVID-19 protocols, submits complaint to DM

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Dwarka Vinay Mishra has submitted a complaint to the District Magistrate against the Mayor of BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mukesh Suryan. Suryan was found violating the COVID-19 protocols.

He said that Mayor Mukesh Suryan was distributing slips to people who were in line to get vaccinated, in violation of the COVID-19 protocols. The incident took place in the primary school located at Dayal Park. He said that it is not the Mayor's job to distribute slips, yet Mukesh Suryan took the slips from the employees by intimidation and distributed them among the people.

He said that Mayor Mukesh Suryan is working to spread COVID-19 instead of containing it and demanded the DM to immediately get an FIR registered against the Mayor under the DDMA Act so that others can also learn a lesson.

Vinay Mishra said, “There is a vaccination center in the primary school located at Dayal Park of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). There are four sites there, and about 800 people get vaccinated daily. To get the vaccination done, some people get an online appointment, while the others are distributed slips. It is not the mayor's job to distribute slips to people to get vaccinated, rather it is the job of government employees, but BJP-ruled SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan took the slips by intimidating the employees and distributed them to the people on his own.”

He said, “Mayor Mukesh Suryan has distributed the slips while violating the COVID-19 protocol. He was not even wearing a mask on his face. Also, by repeatedly applying saliva, they are distributing slips in the wrong way.”

Referring to the guidelines issued by DDMA, he said that if any person is found to contravene the directions issued by DDMA, then section 188 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 51 to 60 of other applicable laws should be put against the person.

He said, “Mayor Mukesh Suryan, in violation of the guidelines issued by DDMA, is working to spread the COVID instead of stopping it from spreading. I have given a complaint to the District Magistrate against the violation of the COVID protocols by the Mayor and also handed over the video of him distributing the slips. I have demanded from the District Magistrate to take action against the Mayor of SDMC Mukesh Suryan under the DDMA Act. Along with this, I have also requested him to immediately register an FIR against the Mayor, so that others can get a lesson.”