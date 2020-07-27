Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge receives 6940 entries; 1155 under social networking category

New Delhi: Union Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday (July 27, 2020) said that the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge has received 6940 entries with the most number of entries (1155) being submitted under the social networking app category.

The Minister stated that these entries include 3939 from individuals and about 3001 from organizations and companies in 8 categories.

"This tremendous participation is a sign that, for India its time to UPLOAD the apps now," said Ravi Shankar.

Total 6,940 entries have been received under the #AatmaNirbharBharat App Innovation Challenge.These include 3939 from individuals& about 3001 from organizations & companies in 8 categories. This tremendous participation is a sign that, for India its time to UPLOAD the apps now . pic.twitter.com/i7BuoRHdrk — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 27, 2020

Earlier on July 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge to help start-up and tech community achieve the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

He had said, "Today, when the entire nation is working towards creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it is a good opportunity to give direction to their efforts, momentum to their hard-work and mentorship to their talent to evolve Apps which can satisfy our market as well as compete with the world."

Here's the category wise breakup of the apps submitted:

- Social Networking: 1155

- Business: 1142

- E-learning: 1062

- Health & Wellness: 901

- Office & Work from home: 662

- Games: 326

- Entertainment: 320

- Others: 1135

This challenge will run in two tracks: Promotion of Existing Apps and Development of New Apps.

For the promotion of existing Apps and platforms across the categories of E-learning, Work-from-Home, Gaming, Business, Entertainment, Office Utilities, and Social Networking, Government will provide mentoring, hand-holding and support. Track-01 will work in mission mode for identifying good quality Apps for the leader-board and shall be completed in around a month.

For incubating new apps and platforms, Track-02 initiative will work to help create new champions in India by providing support in ideation, incubation, prototyping and roll out along with market access.