हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Deol

Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol gets Y-category security, here's why

Actor-politician Sunny Deol will now be guarded by 11 personnel, including two commandos and policemen. 

Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol gets Y-category security, here&#039;s why

The security of Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol has been beefed up days after he supported the three new farm laws introduced by the Centre few months ago. The farm laws have provoked huge protests at Delhi borders by thousands of farmers. Sunny, 64, will now have Y-category security. The actor-politician will now be guarded by 11 personnel, including two commandos and policemen. 

On December 6, Sunny Deol, who is the MP from Gurdaspur, tweeted that people were trying to stir trouble in the country using farmers and the matter should be kept between the farmers and government.

"I know that many people want to take advantage of the situation and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers," Sunny Deol tweeted.

After Sunny's tweet, his father Dharmendra, posted: "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast."

Live TV

Earlier, Dharmendra had urged the government to talk to farmers and resolve the crisis as soon as possible. "I request the government... please quickly find a solution the farmers’ problems... the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi... it is painful," Dharmendra had tweeted. The 84-year-old actor however, soon deleted the post, without any explanation.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sunny DeolFarmers protestfarm laws
Next
Story

IMD predicts Cold wave in Delhi as icy winds sweeps the region
  • 99,32,547Confirmed
  • 1,44,096Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M26S

Heart Touching: Some stains are really good!