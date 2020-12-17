Actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol gets Y-category security, here's why

The security of Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol has been beefed up days after he supported the three new farm laws introduced by the Centre few months ago. The farm laws have provoked huge protests at Delhi borders by thousands of farmers. Sunny, 64, will now have Y-category security. The actor-politician will now be guarded by 11 personnel, including two commandos and policemen.

On December 6, Sunny Deol, who is the MP from Gurdaspur, tweeted that people were trying to stir trouble in the country using farmers and the matter should be kept between the farmers and government.

"I know that many people want to take advantage of the situation and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers," Sunny Deol tweeted.

After Sunny's tweet, his father Dharmendra, posted: "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast."

Earlier, Dharmendra had urged the government to talk to farmers and resolve the crisis as soon as possible. "I request the government... please quickly find a solution the farmers’ problems... the number of corona cases are on a rise in Delhi... it is painful," Dharmendra had tweeted. The 84-year-old actor however, soon deleted the post, without any explanation.