Actor Sonu Sood gets Maharashtra Governor's appreciation for helping migrant workers

New Delhi: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has lauded Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for extending help to stranded migrant workers to reach their home states.

The Governor's official twitter handle on Wednesday said, "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states."

Actor Sonu Sood has helped hundreds of migrant labourers, stranded in the lockdown, by facilitating them to reach their hometown. He was moved by the plight of troubled migrants walking several miles without food and water to reach their home.

Sood facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the nationwide lockdown and got them transported to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, he also stated to have launched a toll-free number-- - 18001213711-- to facilitate the migrants to reach their home. One can reach out to Sood's team for help after dialling this toll-free number.

"I was getting a lot of calls... Thousands of calls every day. My family and friends were busy collecting the data then we realised we might miss out on a lot of people who we will not be able to approach us. So we decided to open this call centre, it is a toll-free number," Sood told PTI.

Sood said the attempt is to help as many people as possible to reach their home.