AFFNET Media: Treading New Paths by Opting Smart Business Model

The post-Covid era was accompanied by many technology-saturated revelations in the business world. One of them was the dependence of every eCommerce business on affiliate marketing. Where the impacts of the pandemic were dire, many affiliate businesses faced economic hardships with innovation and dedication. AFFNET Media opted the same way, and now three years after coming into existence, it has been established as one of the best and fastest-growing startups in gurugram. Envisioned by four visionaries, AFFNET Media is well equipped to provide various affiliate solutions in performance marketing. The company's strong suit lies in providing effective marketing techniques to generate the best ROI while fulfilling the clients' requirements.

The AFFNET Media team is a fine composition of energetic young minds handpicked by the co-founders in their respective expertise: Mr Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, oversees the marketing and advertising tactics of the company. It consists of creative influence on social media platforms. Mr Jatin Chaudhary, Chief Delivery Officer, takes care of overseeing and delivering projects. He leads the global project delivery team and ensures client satisfaction. Mr Manoj Gupta, Chief Finance Officer, ensures a breezy cash flow in the organization. He is responsible for financial planning and strategic solutions. Mr Neeraj Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, has command over the IT department at AFFNET Media. This consists of manifesting business needs into IT operations.

AFFNET Media offers a reliable platform with a wide range of marketing services. According to Mr. Sanjeev Kumar- “The goal is to expand the affiliate marketing sector in India by increasing publishers' income through unique and creative campaigns and by giving advertisers and brands performance that is compliant with industry standards. With services like genuine lead and traffic generation, performance and incentive marketing, eCommerce escalators, brand awareness, and monetization, AFFNET Media ensures an exclusive client experience. Its data-driven methodology enables the clients to achieve campaign goals, strategic implementation, and service optimization.”

Despite being hit by the challenges brought by the pandemic, AFFNET Media has set new parameters for success and progress. The vital element in the company's pocket is the right market assessment. Being a B2B company, this angel gets more complicated for AFFNET Media. However, with a refined team of dedicated minds and encouraging directors, they made sure to go through the prolonged process efficiently. One another playing factor is the business model opted by the company. With an apt understanding of the resources invested and extensive market research, it is rapidly climbing up the growth ladder.

AFFNET Media is dedicated to setting the standard for digital innovation by providing its associates with First in Innovation, Best in Class UX, Industrial Expertise, and Customized Service Solutions. It is driving the digital transformation by modernizing the marketing industry and enabling e-commerce businesses. The company has significantly expanded since 2019 and generates five times higher yearly revenue. AFFNET Media serves a wide range of customers from various business verticals, such as entertainment, travel, sports, finance, e-commerce, banking, insurance, automobiles, IT, etc. In April 2021, the company launched a new office in Singapore. It is also set to open two more offices in the US and a GCC nation. The team recently made its mark in the Ad:tech India and Affiliate World Global Dubai. By following a rigid work ethic and flexible workspace, AFFNET Media is progressing exponentially, and the sky's the limit for it.

