Afghanistan crisis: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri carries Sri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul - Watch

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday (August 24, 2021) carried one of the three 'swaroops' of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib that were brought from Kabul. Puri also shared the pictures and a video of him coming out of the Delhi airport.

He took to Twitter and said, "Blessed to receive and pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago."

ਵਾਹੁ ਵਾਹੁ ਬਾਣੀ ਨਿਰੰਕਾਰ ਹੈ

ਤਿਸੁ ਜੇਵਡੁ ਅਵਰੁ ਨ ਕੋਇ ।। Blessed to receive & pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago.@narendramodi @AmitShah @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/91iX91hfR7 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 24, 2021

He thanked Prime Minister for making it possible to carry out the rescue operations to bring Indian citizens back.

"I want to compliment the MEA, EAM S Jaishankar and MoS MEA V Muraleedharan for having implemented this," Puri added.

"Arrangements also being put in place for the remaining people. We're in constant touch with them," Puri said.