After 18 months 4G internet restored in J&K, students and businessman hail decision

Kashmir: People across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir hailed government's decision to restore 4G Internet, the demand had come mostly from students and businessmen.

Since the spread of coronavirus pandemic, all schools in Jammu and Kashmir were closed and only online classes were conducted making it difficult for the students to participate in online classes. Now, they feel have welcomed the step which they were demanding for months.

Urwa a class 12 student said, “We were facing network issues for online classes now, we will benefit by the restoration of 4G, we can study properly.”

Another student Adeeba Feroz Shah said, “It will be beneficial as we were suffering by 2G Internet in our online classes. Schools were closed because of pandemic now classes will be smooth, we are very happy.”

Not only students even the common man of Kashmir seems to be welcoming the 4G Internet speed. Most businessman feel that the problems that they were facing will now be solved. Tourism operators are very happy with the restoration of high speed Internet speed.

A businessman Muzaffer Ahmad said, “We were facing losses in business now this 4G restoration will make things easier.”

Earlier, 4G internet was restored on a trial basis in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Jammu region’s Udhampur on August 16, 2020. But in the remaining 18 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, 4G interent remained suspended for security reasons as mentioned by the government.

Yesterday, the government issued a formal order to announce the restoration of the services, and said that the same was done on the recommendations of a committee constituted on the orders by the Supreme Court last year.

The order read: “Keeping in view the advice of the Special Committee and upon careful review of the overall security scenario, I, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department [Competent Authority under sub-rule (1) of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017], hereby revoke the restrictions on mobile data services and fixed line internet connectivity placed vide Government order No. ffome-02(TSTS) of 2021 dated 22.01.2021, except to the extent that the pre-paid SIM card holders shall be provided access to the internet connectivity only after verification as per the norms applicable for post-paid connections."

The decision, he said, was taken after an objective assessment of the prevailing circumstances and necessity of continuation of (speed) restrictions, the Special Committee, constituted under the orders of the Supreme Court in its order dated May 11, 2020 in case titled "Foundation for Media Professionals Vs. UT of J&K and others", held its 6th meeting on Febuary 4. “Among other things, it (committee) took note of the inputs and apprehensions of the security agencies and police forces as also the assessment of opening of high speed mobile internet connectivity in the districts of Udhampur and Ganderbal.”

However, he said that the IsGP, Kashmir/Jammu, who are the authorized officers in their respective areas of jurisdiction, shall ensure compliance of the order by the service providers “forthwith”.

The internet services were snapped in Jammu and Kashmir hours before the government of India abrogated the article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019.

Live TV