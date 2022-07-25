New Delhi: Partha Chatterjee was taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS in an air ambulance from Kolkata on Monday morning (July 25, 2022) following allegations that the state ruling party may have political influence over doctors at SSKM. Partha Chatterjee faced fierce protests when he entered Bhubaneswar AIIMS despite being covered in tight security. The security guards at AIIMS repeatedly appealed to maintain peace.

ED officials reached the SSKM hospital, Kolkata in the morning today. State Minister Partha Chatterjee was admitted there since Saturday. But leaders like Madan Mitra or Anubrata Mandal often joined SSKM to evade the Central Investigating Agency, it has been alleged time and again. Along with the opposition, there was a complaint by the ED also.

The court asked Partha Chatterjee to be taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS for final report on SSKM treatment, following which Partha Chatterjee was taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS in an air ambulance.

Earlier, this morning when the Bengal minister was coming out of the ambulance, he was questioned by reporters about his health, following which gestured with his hand on his chest and tried to explain something. Partha Chattopadhyay was accompanied by his lawyer and a doctor from SSKM.

There was no such trouble in reaching AIIMS from SSKM to Kolkata Airport or from Bhubaneswar Airport. However, after reaching AIIMS, Partha Chatterjee's face was covered with a white cloth, but even the face cover couldn’t save him from being spotted and Partha was caught in the middle of intense protests in AIIMS. He was surrounded by taunts from patients and their relatives.

The patients and their relatives demonstrated around Partha Chatterjee. Most of them are residents of West Medinipur. They said, "After destroying Bengal, now you came here for treatment." Some protestors also questioned why Partha Chatterjee was taken there by spending money from SSKM. They also alleged that they are responsible for the plight of the educated unemployed in the state. But seeing the tension rising in AIIMS, the security guards there appealed to maintain peace. According to Bhubaneswar AIIMS sources, a team of four specialist doctors has been formed to treat Partha Chatterjee.