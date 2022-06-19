Stepping up its attack on the Centre, the Congress on Sunday held a 'Satyagraha' here in support of those protesting the government's Agnipath scheme with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urging the youth to recognise "fake nationalists" and ensure that a new government is formed in the country which shows "real patriotism". She alleged the new military recruitment scheme would be destructive for the youth and the Army. Several top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, party's leader in Lok Sabha Adir Ranjan Chowdhury, Harish Rawat, Communications department head Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, Sachin Pilot, Deepender Hooda and Ajay Maken, participated in the 'Satyagraha' held at Jantar Mantar here.

Congress leaders and supporters criticised the BJP-led Central government and said the Agnipath scheme is not beneficial for the country's youth and will also jeopardises national security.

"There is no bigger patriot than you. I want to tell you, open your eyes and recognise the fake nationalists and fake patriots. The entire country and the Congress are with you in your struggle," Priyanka Gandhi said in her remarks aimed at the youths protesting the Agnipath scheme.

In her address, the Congress general secretary also recited a few lines from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Hindi poem 'Agnipath' to urge the youths to persevere and keep struggling peacefully.

