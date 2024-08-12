Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar on Monday called upon the Maharashtra and Union governments to address the contentious Maratha quota issue. Pawar expressed full support to any reservation initiative including hiking the reservation limit to 50 per cent.

The SP leader pressed the need for an all-party meeting by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to address the Maratha quota imbroglio.

“The judiciary has barred more than 50 per cent reservation in the country, but if there’s a problem then all parties in the state should come together and insist that the Centre remove it. The Centre has the power to change the ceiling limits. If that is done with the support of all parties, we shall fully back it,” declared Sharad Pawar, reported IANS.

The NCP (Sharad Pawar) chief mirrored the views recently voiced by Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who last week came under criticism from the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Sharad Pawar pointed out how Tamil Nadu had given 76 per cent quota earlier, and after that the decision was taken to impose a 50 per cent ceiling on reservation. Sharad Pawar pointed out that now power vests only with the Centre.

Appealing to all political parties in the state to work together to defuse the strife created by the Maratha-OBC quotas, the NCP(SP) supremo said that the CM should invite the striking Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil who has taken great pains to highlight the matter.

Responding to the suggestion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated on Monday that he was in discussions with Sharad Pawar regarding potential alternatives to the contentious quota issue that has sparked political turmoil in Maharashtra.