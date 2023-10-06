trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671749
Ahead Of Polls, Rajasthan Gets 3 More Districts, Total Count Reaches 53

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced the formation of three more districts in the state taking the new count to 53.

New Delhi:  Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the formation of 3 more districts in the state. Taking on to microblogging site X formerly known as Twitter, Gehlot wrote, "On public demand and committee's recommendation, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan." The three new districts in Rajasthan will be namely - Malpura, Sujangarh, and Kuchaman City.

Malpura will be carved out of Tonk district, Kuchaman City from Didwana and Sujangarh will be created from Churu district. Rajasthan government has already created 19 news districts earlier, however, after protests and demands for 6 long months, Gehlot announced 3 more districts in the state.

