Ahead Of Polls, Rajasthan Gets 3 More Districts, Total Count Reaches 53

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the formation of 3 more districts in the state. Taking on to microblogging site X formerly known as Twitter, Gehlot wrote, "On public demand and committee's recommendation, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan." The three new districts in Rajasthan will be namely - Malpura, Sujangarh, and Kuchaman City.

जनता की मांग एवं उच्च स्तरीय समिति की अनुशंसा के अनुसार राजस्थान में तीन नए जिले और बनाए जाएंगे-



1. मालपुरा



2. सुजानगढ़



3. कुचामन सिटी



अब 53 जिलों का होगा राजस्थान.



आगे भी उच्च स्तरीय समिति की सिफारिशों के मुताबिक सीमांकन आदि परेशानियों को दूर किया जाता रहेगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 6, 2023

Malpura will be carved out of Tonk district, Kuchaman City from Didwana and Sujangarh will be created from Churu district. Rajasthan government has already created 19 news districts earlier, however, after protests and demands for 6 long months, Gehlot announced 3 more districts in the state.