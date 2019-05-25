AHSEC Assam Board Higher Secondary Class 12 Result 2019 declared at ahsec.nic.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Saturday at 9 am declared the results of Class 12 higher secondary examinations. Out of 2,42,843 students, 1,8,168 students passed the Class 12 higher secondary examinations. The exam took place from February 12 to March 14. Athlete Hima Das who has been nicknamed as Assam Express passed the examination with First Division.

In the Arts branch, 1,86,187 students appeared in the examination, out of which 13,991 students passed and the pass percentage was 75.14. In the Science stream, a total of 37,455 students appeared in the examination, out of which 32,432 students passed the examination, and the pass percentage was 86.59. In the Commerce branch, 18, 291 students appeared in the examination out of which 16,021 students passed and the pass percentage is 87.59. Apart from this, in the Vocational Branch, a total of 910 students appeared in the examination, out of which 814 students passed and the pass percentage was 89.42. It is said that compared to 2018, students have performed better in this year's Class 12 result in the state.

The Arjuna Award-winning athlete and the winner of a Silver medal in women's 400m race in 2018 Asian Games, Das passed the exam in the Arts stream. A resident of Nagaon district of the state, 19-year-old Das also secured distinction in the Assamese subject. She secured a total of 349 marks out of 500 marks. Despite being busy with her games abroad, her family is happy with her result. Expressing her happiness, Hima's mother, Junali Das, Hima called her to give the news. Hima's mother said that it is the fruit of her hard labour that despite being busy with her games she managed to perform brilliantly in her Class 12 result. The students can check their results by visiting the AHSEC website, ahsec.nic.in/. The students can enter their Roll and Number to check their results.