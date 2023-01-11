topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
AIADMK MLAS

AIADMK MLAs reach TN Assembly in black shirts as mark of protest against ruling DMK

The session commenced with a debate on the Motion to Thanks to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for delivering his customary address in the House.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:01 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Fellow party MLAs were seen arriving at the Assembly in black shirts
  • OPS was pictured entering the Assembly compound clad in white
  • Chief Minister MK Stalin will address the House on January 13

Trending Photos

AIADMK MLAs reach TN Assembly in black shirts as mark of protest against ruling DMK

Chennai: AIADMK MLAs, led by former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday reached the Tamil Nadu Assembly in black shirts as a mark of protest against the DMK government and Speaker Appavu.The AIADMK MLAs condemned the DMK government over law and order while slamming Speaker Muthuvelayudha Perumal Appavu over a row over the seating arrangement for Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

Even as fellow party MLAs were seen arriving at the Assembly in black shirts, OPS was pictured entering the Assembly compound clad in white.The Assembly went into session at 10 am on Wednesday. The session commenced with a debate on the Motion to Thanks to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for delivering his customary address in the House.The debate will continue for two days -- January 11 and January 12.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will address the House on January 13.Earlier, on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly was adjourned till Wednesday morning after the House adopted a condolence resolution on the demise of sitting Congress MLA Thirumahan Eveera and other prominent personalities.Speaker Appavu announced the adjournment of the House till Wednesday morning. 

Live Tv

AIADMK MLAsDMK governmentchennai political newsChennai NewsChief Minister MK Stalin

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974