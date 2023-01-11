AIADMK MLAs reach TN Assembly in black shirts as mark of protest against ruling DMK

Chennai: AIADMK MLAs, led by former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday reached the Tamil Nadu Assembly in black shirts as a mark of protest against the DMK government and Speaker Appavu.The AIADMK MLAs condemned the DMK government over law and order while slamming Speaker Muthuvelayudha Perumal Appavu over a row over the seating arrangement for Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

Even as fellow party MLAs were seen arriving at the Assembly in black shirts, OPS was pictured entering the Assembly compound clad in white.The Assembly went into session at 10 am on Wednesday. The session commenced with a debate on the Motion to Thanks to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for delivering his customary address in the House.The debate will continue for two days -- January 11 and January 12.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu | AIADMK MLAs, including Edappadi K. Palaniswami, arrive at the State Assembly in black shirts, as a mark of protest against the DMK govt over the law and order issue and Speaker Appavu over the seating arrangement row between Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. pic.twitter.com/wG7Y4rcNrP — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

Chief Minister MK Stalin will address the House on January 13.Earlier, on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly was adjourned till Wednesday morning after the House adopted a condolence resolution on the demise of sitting Congress MLA Thirumahan Eveera and other prominent personalities.Speaker Appavu announced the adjournment of the House till Wednesday morning.