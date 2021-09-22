AIIMS Delhi increases timings for blood sample collection by over 5 hours

New Delhi: There's good news for patients getting treatment from Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). The AIIMS administration has increased the time to give blood samples for examination in the hospital by 5 and a half hours.

Now in AIIMS Delhi, patients can give blood samples from 8 am to 3.30 pm for testing, which was earlier only for two hours - from 8 am to 10 am. However, this extended time is only for Monday to Friday. On Saturdays, the sample of old OPD patients will be taken from 8 am to 10.30 am and the sample of new OPD patients will be taken from 8 am to 1 pm only.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had formed a committee headed by senior professors of AIIMS Delhi on September 3 to address the problems of patients in AIIMS Delhi.

The work of this committee was how to remove the problems of the patients coming to AIIMS Delhi for treatment. In such a situation, the increased time for conducting this investigation was one of the recommendations of this committee, which has been implemented by the hospital administration.

Talking about the other recommendations of the committee, this committee of AIIMS Delhi has also recommended that the time of radiological examination of patients coming for treatment in the hospital should also be increased.

For example, the committee had recommended that the timing of radiological investigations like MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan in AIIMS Delhi should be from 8 am to 8 pm. Till now this radiological examination was done only from 8 am to 5 pm.

The committee of AIIMS Delhi has recommended to the hospital administration that medical tests up to Rs 500 should be made free of cost to the patients coming to AIIMS for treatment, which will not only reduce the bill line but will also give relief to the poor patients.

The recommendations of the committee have been submitted to the Health Ministry and the final decision on the implementation of the rest of the recommendations is to be taken by the Health Ministry

