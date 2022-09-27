AIIMS NORCET 2022 Results DECLARED at aiimsexams.ac.in- Direct link here

AIIMS NORCET 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has announced the results of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2022. The results are available on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in for applicants who enrolled and took the exam. The names of candidates who qualified for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2022 have also been released by AIIMS on a provisional merit-based list. The test was given online using a computer-based test (CBT). The exam for the hiring of nursing officers began on September 11, 2022. AIIMS qualified over 19,854 candidates, including 12,279 female candidates and 7,575 male candidates.

AIIMS NORCET 2022: Here's how to check results

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

On the home page, click on the recruitments tab and then on 'Nursing Officer'

Click on the link that reads 'Result of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2022'

The NORCET result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can check the list of provisionally qualified candidates with the help of their roll number

Check and download the result for future use

The official notification stated, “NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS/04 Central Govt Hospitals in the pay scale at Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-)."