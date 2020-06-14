AIIMS sets up 24x7 COVID-19 helpline amid rise in coronavirus infections in Delhi

New Delhi: After the Central government's intervention to stop the further rise of coronavirus cases in the national capital, AIIMS in Delhi set up a COVID-19 helpline number which will operate all through the day. Callers can take OPD appointments, they can also talk to volunteers while doctors can talk to Consultants.

The step was inititated following directions issued by the Union Home Ministry. The 24x7 COVID-19 helpline number is for both English and Hindi languages: 9115444155.

Further, the government has constituted three teams to inspect hospitals in Delhi to guide them on clinical management of COVID-19 cases.

These teams will make a rapid assessment of the exising patient capacity, patient care amenities and associated aspects of COVID-19 to enable informed, efficient and timely decisions.

Accordingly, teams of experts comprising of doctors from AIIMS, DGHS, MoHFW, GNCT have been constituted. They will be assisted by officers from the Muncipal Councils.

The doctors from AIIMS and DGHS are empowered to cooperate with others doctors from their instiitues/organization to assist them in their endeavor.

Meanwhile, as many as 2224 coronavirus cases, 56 deaths and 878 cured cases have been reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours. While the total tally of cases in Delhi climbed to 41,182 with 1,327 deaths and 24,032 active cases. The number of empty ventilators in the city is 201.

The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 242 while a total of 67 zones have been de-contained till date.