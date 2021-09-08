हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
All India Muslim Personal Law Board

AIMPLB opposes lavish weddings, urges people to have simple 'nikah'

General secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said clerics and women should boycott such ceremonies where such a display of wealth is noticeable. 

AIMPLB opposes lavish weddings, urges people to have simple &#039;nikah&#039;
Representational Image (Credit: Pixabay)

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has come out strongly against lavish wedding ceremonies and has asked people to hold a simple `nikah` ceremony.

AIMPLB head Maulana Raabey Hasani Nadwi, in an online session organized by the Islah-e-Muashira committee headed by secretary Maulana Umrain Mahfooz, on Tuesday, said, "It is unfortunate that Muslims are holding lavish weddings. They should keep the `nikah` simple and pious."

Maulana Arshad Madani, head of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind said, "People who have a standing in the society should take a stand against lavish weddings."

AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that clerics and women should boycott such ceremonies where a vulgar display of wealth is evident.

AIMPLB national spokesperson Maulana Sajjad Nomani said people should spend wealth on education, poverty, and health instead of wasting it on weddings.

Zakat Foundation of India chief, Zafar Mahmood, said, "There should be an agreement that there will not be more than 11 people in baraat."

Board member SQR Ilyas said action should be taken against those Muslims who do not hold nikah as a simple ceremony.

Live TV

Tags:
All India Muslim Personal Law BoardAIMPLBWedding Ceremony
