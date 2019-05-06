close

Indian Air Force

Air Force pays homage to Indian heroes who flew in World War One

The five pilots - Lt HS Malik, Lt Indra Lal Roy DFC, 2nd Lt SG Welingkar, Lt ESC Sen, Lt Naoroji - were the first and only Indians to fly with Royal Flying Corps.

New Delhi: The Air Force on Monday paid rich tributes to five bravehearts to fly fighter planes during World War One.

The five pilots - Lt HS Malik, Lt Indra Lal Roy DFC, 2nd Lt SG Welingkar, Lt ESC Sen, Lt Naoroji - were the first and only Indians to fly with Royal Flying Corps. Hailed as the 'Magnificent Five', these heroic pilots set a high benchmark and played contributed in a big way in World War One.

 

 

At a time when India was still under colonial rule and Indians were mostly looked down upon, these flying warriors set the path for generations of fighter pilots in the country. They also received numerous bravery awards and medals for their skill and valour. Among them, Lt Indra Lal Roy laid down his life and attained martyrdom in 1918 while engaged in a dogfight with the enemy.

Their achievements remain a source of inspiration for current and future generations of Indian Air Force pilots and ground personnel.

