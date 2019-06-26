Air forces of India, France to participate in joint exercise 'Garuda-VI' from July 1-12

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in a bilateral exercise with the French Air Force called exercise, Garuda-VI, from July 1-12, according to the IAF. This is the sixth edition of exercise Garuda and is being planned at French Air Force Base, Mont-de-Marsan in France. The last exercise, Garuda V, was held at Air Force Station Jodhpur in June 2014.

IAF contingent comprises of 120 air-warriors and four Su-30 MKI along with an IL-78 Flight Refueling aircraft, which shall participate during the exercise. The C-17 strategic lift aircraft will provide the logistic support to the contingent during the induction and de-induction phase. This is one of the biggest air exercises that is being planned between the two air forces.

The IAF Su-30 MKI will be operating in a simulated operational warfighting scenario along with French Air Forces multirole Rafale aircraft. This will enhance understanding of interoperability during mutual operations between the two air forces and provide an opportunity to learn from each other’s best practices.

Participation of IAF in the exercise will also promote professional interaction, exchange experiences and operational knowledge besides strengthening bilateral relations with the French air force. It will also provide a good opportunity for air warriors to operate in an international environment. The team departed from Air Force Station Bareilly and Agra on June 25.