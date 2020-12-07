Air India crew member, employee of catering company held for smuggling 3.1 kg gold worth Rs 1.5 crore from London

New Delhi: The Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital on Sunday (December 6, 2020) arrested an Air India crew member for trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 1.5 crore from London.

The officials also booked a case against an employee of a catering company.

"After seeing the customs officers, the crew secreted the gold in the overhead bin of the aircraft, but the officers apprehended staff of the catering company and based on the discussion held between the crew and staff, recovered four crude shaped open-ended kadas of gold-coated with a silver colour," said officials.

"The total weight of the recovered gold is 1667 gms having tariff value of Rs 72,47,349," they added.

It was seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

These two also admitted their role in the smuggling of 1.5 kg of gold on December 3 from London into India.

"Thus, these two were directly or indirectly involved in the smuggling of gold to the tune of 3.117 kg worth Rs 1.37 crore tariff value and 1.5 crores as per market value," said the officials.



Live TV