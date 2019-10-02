Air India takes unique step to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Indian companies are coming up with several unique ways to pay special tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, on his 150th birth anniversary. Air India did it in its own way by painting the tail of its A320 aircraft with the photo of Mahatma Gandhi. The aircraft was seen at the T3 terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

Air India pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by painting his portrait on the tail of an Airbus A320 aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport(Delhi) #GandhiJayanti #GandhiAt150 pic.twitter.com/JCEGeL4KPP — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Air India shared the picture of the aircraft on its official twitter handle.

A few days ago, Indian Railways also took a similar step by painting its diesel locomotives with the picture of Mahatma Gandhi in the trains running on the Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Konkan routes.

Live TV

PM Narendra Modi was recently honoured with the title of Global goalkeeper by Bill Gates for launching the 'Swatch Bharat Abhiyan'. The `Swachh Bharat` campaign was launched to make India open-defecation free, with Gandhi`s iconic spectacles serving as the campaign`s logo.

The Prime Minister paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by visiting Raj Ghat on Wednesday morning. Later, he visited Ahmedabad to pay tributes to 'Bapu' in Sabarmati Ashram and also took part in an event for cleanliness there. Several other prominent leaders of both the national parties were seen paying tributes to 'Bapu' at the Raj Ghat.

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the country is aiming to end the practice of using single-use plastic to have a cleaner India. The clean India campaign was officially launched on October 2, 2014, and 2019 marks the fifth year of the campaign. A lot of good initiatives have been taken all across the country after the launch of the campaign.