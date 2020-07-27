Air Marshal (Retd) Raghunath Nambiar lauds Rafale fighter jets, says its entry into India at this juncture very important

Air Marshal (Retd) Raghunath Nambiar on Monday lauded the Rafale fighter jets calling it the best aircraft in the sky at this time. He added that to compare it with what Pakistan has, like F-16 and JF-17, wouldn't be anything serious. Nambiar further added, "If you had to compare Rafale against Chengdu J-20, I think Rafale stands head and shoulders above them."

Hinting at India's present scenario with China, he said, "You must view this also under the backdrop of the present scenario where we have major threat from our northern neighbours. Rafale coming at this juncture is very important not only to the IAF but to India itself."

Calling it an important day for the IAF, he said it has been 18 years since India procured a new fighter aircraft, adding that after nearly two decades India is acquiring a modern and highly capable fighter.

"It's a very important day for IAF. It has been 18 yrs since we last procured new fighter aircraft. Last fighter aircraft was Su-30MKI which was delivered in 2002. Today, 18 years later we're getting a modern, highly capable fighter," said Air Marshal (Retd) Nambiar.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a bold and correct step in acquiring the Rafale fighter jets. Speaking to news agency ANI, Nambiar said, "The PM, to put it in simple words, cut the clutter. We were engrossed in the procurement of these 126 aircraft and we were going nowhere. There was no way forward other than for Government to step in and take a very bold and correct step."

He added, "We must consider it very fortunate that this step was taken by the Prime Minister, otherwise, today we wouldn't have had the Rafale."

In a massive boost for Indian Air Force (IAF), the first batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft took off from France's Istres airbase on July 27 and will arrive in India on July 29. These jets will land at the Ambala Air Force Station after covering a distance of almost 7,364 kilometres.

"India took a significant step in strengthening air power and defence preparedness with the first five Rafale fighter aircraft, built by Dassault, flying out from Merignac airbase in Bordeaux, France to India today. This also marks a new milestone in the strong and growing India-France defence cooperation," said the Indian Embassy in France in a press release.



The embassy also tweeted a short video showcasing Rafale fighter aircraft taking off from France to India with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop en route in UAE.

"The first Rafale fighter was handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF) in October 2019 in a ceremony attended by the French Minister for Armed Forces Madame Florence Party and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Delivery of ten aircraft has been completed on schedule. Five will stay back in France for a training mission. The delivery of all thirty-six aircraft will be completed on schedule by the end of 2021," added the Embassy statement.

India's Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf was present at the Merignac airbase in Bordeaux to see off the Rafale aircraft. Ashraf said that the long-awaited and much needed two squadrons of Rafale would add great strength to IAF and India's defence capabilities. He met the IAF pilots and wished them a safe flight to India. Ashraf also congratulated the IAF pilots on becoming the first Indian pilots to fly one of the world's most advanced and potent fighter aircraft.

"He also thanked French Air force for support and Dassault for delivering the aircraft on schedule despite the ongoing pandemic crisis. Mr Eric Trappier, Chairman Dassault Aviation and Air Commodore Hilal Ahmad Rather, the Air Attache to France were also present on the occasion apart from other officials," said the embassy.

Rafale aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and SCALP air-to-ground cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.

The trainer Rafale aircraft will have the tail numbers of the RB series in honour of the IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria who played a significant role in finalising Rafale deal. India had inked a Rs 60,000 crore deal with France in September 2016 for 36 Rafales to bolster the capabilities of IAF.

Out of the 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighter jets and six will be trainers. The trainer jets will be twin-seater and they will have almost all the features of the fighter jets.