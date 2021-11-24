हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Entry of petrol, diesel vehicles banned in Delhi till Dec 3, only CNG and electric vehicles allowed

Normal functioning of Delhi government offices will also resume from November 29. 

File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday (November 24) decided to allow the entry of all CNG, electric vehicles into Delhi from November 27. 

However, other vehicles will remain banned till December 3, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said. 

“We have decided to allow the entry of all CNG, electric vehicles into Delhi from 27th November. The entry of all other vehicles to remain banned till 3rd December,” Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said. 

Moreover, Delhi government offices that adopted work from home will resume normal functioning from November 29. “Normal functioning of Delhi govt offices will also resume from 29th November. We advise them to use public transport to commute. Special bus services will be started from colonies where the maximum number of Delhi govt employees reside,” Rai added. 

Delhi schools and other educational institutes will reopen from November 29

To stem air pollution in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 had announced a `pollution lockdown` under which the schools were closed for a week. Earlier on November 21, the Directorate of Education had said, “All schools in Delhi to remain shut for physical classes till further orders, online education to continue.”

The Delhi government had lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities on Monday in the wake of improvement in air quality. 

