हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air Quality Management

Air Quality Commission directs switching over of all industries in Delhi to PNG

The Commission of Air Quality Management stressed the need to switching over of all industries in Delhi NCR to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as the industrial sector is one of the major contributors to air pollution.

Air Quality Commission directs switching over of all industries in Delhi to PNG
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Commission of Air Quality Management on Tuesday (December 22) stressed the need to switching over of all industries in Delhi NCR to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) while adding that the industrial sector is one of the major contributors to air pollution here.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas reviewed the progress of switching over of industries operating in Delhi to PNG during a meeting, which was attended by representatives of the city government, the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

According to the statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, about 1,644 of industrial units spread across 50 industrial areas here had been identified to switch over to PNG. Though a sizable number of industries are using PNG, the Commission stressed the need to switch over to PNG by all identified industries in Delhi.

The IGL, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi government were also asked to work in close coordination with the industrial units so as to target the completion of infrastructure work and switch over to PNG by January 31, 2021. DPCC was also directed to inspect and identify the industries using unapproved fuels and to take stringent penal action in case of non-compliance, the statement added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Air Quality ManagementDelhi NCRDelhi NCR pollutionPiped natural gas
Next
Story

Farmer leaders to decide on Centre’s fresh offer for talks as protest enters 28th day today
  • 1,00,75,116Confirmed
  • 1,46,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M7S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day