Airline cabin crew must download Arogya Setu App for safety against COVID-19: DGCA

New Delhi: Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday (June 22) issued order that the Airline cabin crew must download the Arogya Setu App to safeguard against COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the concerned airline's doctor should check the cabin crew, it said.

This is mandatory for any crew member having symptoms of coronavirus, or came in contact with any COVID positive patient to undergo 14 days home quarantine, according to the DGCA statement.

The aviation regulator's order came in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and to contain the outbreak of the deadly virus. This was issued after having due consideration of the Union Health Ministry.

The DGCA said, "The "Risk assessment" for the crew shall be done by the concerned Airlines doctor and the crew shall be advised for testing as per ICMR guidelines. Whether the crew should be subjected to 14 days home quarantine or not, shall be based on the said "Risk assessment".

In the case of such crew, who have the history of contact with a COVID-19 case during the flight operations, the home quarantine shall be mandatory. Such information should be shared by the airlines with concerned APHO for coordinating with the state government, the Aviation regulator added.

With 9,440 COVID-19 patients cured in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 recovery rate of India has reportedly increased to 55.77 per cent. There are 1,74,387 active COVID-19 cases and all are under active medical supervision with the total number of recovered patients crossing the number of active patients by 62,808, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare statement on Monday.