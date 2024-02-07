New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In his reply, PM Modi while took peting jibe at the Congress party. Reacting to Kharge's speech in the house, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I could not say it that day but I express my special gratitude to Kharge ji. I was listening to him with great attention and enjoyment that day. The lack of entertainment that we were missing in the Lok Sabha was fulfilled by him."

Modi also said that Congress should gear up for the challenge thrown at them from Bengal (Mamata Banerjee) that the grand old party won't win more than 40 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi said that after hearing the opposition, he has come to a conclusion that the party has become outdated and since it is outdated now, it has outsourced its work as well. PM Modi also said that the ruling party's sympathy with the Congress for its political collapse.

"I remember the incident from last years. We used to sit in that building and attempts were made to stifle the voices of the PM of the country...Toay too, you have come prepared to not listen. But you can't suppress my voice. People of the country have strengthened this voice...I too have come prepared this tim," PM said in his reply to President's address.

President Droupadi Murmu had addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session. PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday.