Akhilesh vs Shivpal again? 'Upset' Uncle cites Ramayana over not being invited to SP meet

New Delhi: Shivpal Yadav, who has shared a rocky relationship with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav is upset again for not being invited to the Samajwadi Party legislature party meeting on Saturday and used Mahabharata and Ramayana references to convey his emotions.

Comparing himself to Lord Hanuman in Ramayana, Shivpal Yadav said, "We should remember the role of Hanuman because it was because of him that Lord Ram won the battle in Lanka.”

The SP leader further said that it was Hanuman who had saved the life of Lakshman. Even the Gods have faced difficult situations but it is the truth that triumphs in the end.”

The leader made the remarks during a function in Etawah on Sunday.

Referring to the Mahabharata, he said that Yudhishthir should not have gambled with Shakuni.

"If he had to play, he should have played with Duryodhan. It was Shakuni who created a situation for Mahabharata."

Adding that he was not invited to the party meeting despite being an SP MLA, Yadav added, "I am a legislator on the Samajwadi Party symbol but was not invited to the meeting.”

Asked about his future plans, the leader said he will discuss with his supporters and well-wishers and will decide.

Meanwhile, state SP president Naresh Uttam clarified that the allies of SP would be invited for a meeting on March 28.

Those who have their own parties like Shivpal Singh Yadav, Pallavi Patel, Om Prakash Rajbhar and Mahaan Dal will be invited for a meeting on Monday to discuss the post-poll situation.

Notably, Shivpal Yadav and his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav experienced a strained patch in their relationship in 2018 which led the former to leave SP and form his own party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia.

However, both Akhilesh and Shivpal later mended their fences and came together to fight the 2022 Assembly Elections together.

