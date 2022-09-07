Lucknow: The BJP has slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for reportedly offering the Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s post to saffron leader and state’s deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya if he breaks his party and agrees to switch sides.

In a scathing attack on the SP chief, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday said that Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his own party as most of his MLAs are in touch with the ruling party.

At a television programme on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav had advised Maurya to take a cue from the political developments in Bihar and offered him to join the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 100 MLAs, saying he will be made the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chaudhary said, "Keshavji is a proven worker of the organisation and dedicated to the BJP's ideology. He will always be with us. He is not a selfish person. He will control Akhilesh Yadav, he (Yadav) won't be able to control him."

(1/2) केशव जी संगठन के, पार्टी के प्रमाणित एवं भाजपा की विचारधारा के लिए समर्पित कार्यकर्ता हैं। वह सदैव हमारे साथ रहेंगे, किसी स्वार्थ में पड़ने वाले नेता नहीं है।

वह अखिलेश यादव को चलाएंगे, अखिलेश यादव उन्हें क्या चला पाएंगे। — Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (@Bhupendraupbjp) September 7, 2022

Continuing with his tirade, the newly-appointed state BJP chief said, "Akhilesh Yadav should worry about his alliance, his family, his party and also his MLAs because his MLAs are in touch with us."

(2/2) अखिलेश यादव तो अपने गठबंधन की, अपने परिवार की, अपनी पार्टी की, अपने विधायकों की भी चिंता कर लें क्योंकि उनके विधायक हमारे संपर्क में हैं। — Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (@Bhupendraupbjp) September 7, 2022

Maurya has been retained as the deputy chief minister in the Yogi Adityanath government 2.0. Yadav, who gave up his Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat after becoming an MLA, is serving as the leader of the opposition in the Assembly.