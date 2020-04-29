Aligarh BJP MLA accuses JNMC hospital of spreading coronavirus covid-19

Aligarh: Aligarh BJP MLA Dalvir Singh has alleged that the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) here had become a `hub` of COVID-19, and a source for spreading the infection in the city. He alleged that the hospital was not informing district administration about coronavirus patients in time.

"Not a single case of corona was reported in the city earlier due to strict implementation of lockdown rules by the district administration, but the JNMC doctors have hidden facts about coronavirus patients being treated in the hospital from the administration, and now it has become a corona hub."

Dalvir Singh said he had informed the state health minister, Jai Pratap Singh, and apprised him of the situation. "I have urged him to institute an inquiry into the lapses at the medical facility. Those who came in touch with such patients should be quarantined."

Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh agreed with the MLA and said, "If JNMC is not responsible for spreading the infection, why has the administration suspended one of their own faculty members, who had directed resident doctors to admit a Covid patient in the general ward? Why was the administration not informed on time about the patient`s admission?"

The JNMC authorities have taken strong exception to the MLA`s statement and accused him of putting them at risk in the hands of "ignorant lynch mobs".

The hospital`s Resident Doctors` Association (RDA) has written a letter to the District Magistrate, saying that "We are working `round-the-clock at grave risk to our lives. These remarks have put us at a grave risk of lynching at the hands of ignorant elements who could vent their anger on doctors on the basis of the MLA`s insinuation, holding doctors responsible for this outbreak."

The doctors said that in case any of them faces any untoward incident or social boycott, abuse, or lynching, the MLA and district authorities will be responsible.

RDA president Hamza Malik said authorities cannot absolve themselves of their responsibility for this defamatory action.

"Copies of the letter have been sent to the prime minister and chief minister also," said Malik.

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), to which JNMC is affiliated, has also criticised the remarks.

In a statement, AMU spokesperson Professor Shafay Kidwai said, "The hospital authorities are taking all possible measures to protect patients and doctors. We have provided PPE to all medical staff, and from last week we have made it mandatory for every patient who visits the hospital for any treatment, to wear PPE."

Kidwai said the allegation that the hospital was not informing district authorities in time is totally baseless