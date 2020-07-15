All Class 10 students in Andhra Pradesh declared pass as government cancels SSC exams 2020

Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday (July 14) issued official orders cancelling the SSC exams 2020 in the state amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and announced that it would pass all the enrolled students for the tenth class examinations.

arlier, the Andhra Pradesh government had canceled the Class 10 examinations due to the spread of coronavirus. The government had issued official order declaring that all students who have appeared in Class 10 examinations have passed. The order also stated that no grades would be announced for the students who passed.

The Andhra Pradesh Department of Education had decided to conduct the Class X examinations from March 23 to April 8 this year as the earlier examination schedule of March 31 to April 17 was changed due to local election. After that, the Class 10 exams were not held as per schedule due to the spread of coronavirus and the susequent lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The Department of Education then started preparations to conduct the examinations from April 10 to 17 and conduct exams for 6 papers instead of 11. The district collectors then informed Andhra Pradesh government that it was not possible to hold the exams due to the high prevalance of COVID-19. The state government then announced that Class 10 were canceled and all the students were declared passed on the orders of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.