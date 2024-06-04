All India Trinamool Congress Party Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Anounces Soon

TMC Lok Sabha Election Result 2024:

The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. TMC has released its list of candidates for this crucial election. The All India Trinamool Congress is an Indian political party that is mainly influential in the state of West Bengal. It was founded by Mamata Banerjee as a breakaway faction from the Indian National Congress and rapidly rose to prominence in the politics of West Bengal under her leadership. The BJP made clear inroads in Bengal by winning 18 seats, coming close after Trinamool Congress (TMC) that clinched 22 seats. Congress meanwhile got only 2 seats. The pollsters’ predictions were not much different: the exit polls results had shown a neck-to-neck fight between the saffron party and the TMC, with the BJP expected to win 19 to 23 seats and the Trinamool 19 to 22 seats.