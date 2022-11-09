'All we do is praise Modi...': Case filed against priest Yati Narsinghanand for controversial remarks on PM - Watch video

Ghaziabad: In a controversial video, the priest of Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanand made strong remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, a case has been registered against the priest for allegedly making "indecent" remarks against PM Modi as per a police official. Superintendent of Police Rural, Ghaziabad, Iraj Raja told ANI that a case has been registered at the Masuri police station under IPC sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295a (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings).

What did he say in the video?

In the video, Yati Narsinghanand compared Prithviraj Chauhan to PM Modi. He said that Prithviraj killed many Hindus and kidnapped women and alleged that PM Modi is on the same path. Furthermore, he said Prithviraj was killed by a Muslim ruler even though he didn't harm any Muslim rulers. Yati said, "All we do is praise him (Modi). If Modi continues, he will not have a place to cry in peace." He also criticized Mahatma Gandhi for fighting for the causes of Hindus. "This is the country which reveres Gandhi and abuses Nathuram Godse and Veer Savarkar. Until the mentality of the country changes, this will continue," he said.

Here's what Yati Narasinghanand Sarasvati had to say about Prithvi Raj Chauhan. pic.twitter.com/G5cZCS9VU2 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 6, 2022

Case registered

"A viral video came to notice through social media in which Mahant Yati Narsinghanand was making indecent remarks against the Hon`ble Prime Minister and other great men. Taking cognizance of which a case has been registered at Police Station Mussoorie," the SP said in a video. The police have registered a case under IPC sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295a (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings).

