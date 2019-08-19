close

Alliance Air

Alliance Air Delhi-Jaipur flight makes emergency landing at Delhi's IGI Airport due to landing gear problem

At about 8.21 pm the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC) informed that full emergency was declared for the flight Alliance Air 9643 (Delhi-Jaipur). It had departed from Delhi at 8.13 pm. The AOCC informed at 8.34 that the flight had safely landed in Delhi at 8.25 pm.

A Jaipur-bound Alliance Air flight made an emergency landing at Delhi's IGI Airport after it took off from the national capital on Monday evening. The flight, carrying 63 passengers, returned to IGI Airport due to landing gear problem only 12 minutes after it took off.

Alliance Air is an Indian regional airline and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India. 

Clarifying on the incident, Air India Spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said, "Due to a problem in nose landing gear and some material failure Delhi Jaipur Alliance air flight (9X 643) has been declared emergency landing at Delhi airport. All passengers (59) are safe."

