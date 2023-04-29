'Almost A War Zone': Jairam Ramesh Slams BJP Over Manipur Clashes

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has slammed the BJP-led Manipur government accusing it of turning Churachandpur into almost a war zone only a year after getting a decisive majority in the state. Taking to Twitter over violence in the state, the Congress General Secretary said that the double engine government in the state is 'blowing up'. Jairam Ramesh's remarks came in the wake of clashes between locals and police in the area over the eviction of villagers.

"While entire Team Modi is fixated on Karnataka, Churachandpur in Manipur has turned into almost a war zone only a year after the BJP got a decisive majority in the state. The double engine there is blowing up! Neither the Union govt or the national media is bothered about it," said Ramesh.

While entire Team Modi is fixated on Karnataka, Churachandpur in Manipur has turned into almost a war zone only a year after the BJP got a decisive majority in the state. The double engine there is blowing up! Neither the Union govt or the national media is bothered about it. pic.twitter.com/RFktOOe4es — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 28, 2023

According to reports, the state witnessed fresh clashes between demonstrators and police personnel in Churachandpur. The security forces even used batons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd last night. Ramesh shared a video of the incident on Twitter. While there is no confirmation on casualties, rumours are rife that several people were killed, reported PTI.

The state witnessed clashes following the bandh call announced by Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF). The ITLF had called the eight-hour bandh in protest against the eviction of Kuki villagers from protected forests. While Churachandpur witnessed clashes at night, demonstrators and police clashed in New Lamka during the day at the venue where Chief Minister N Biren Singh was scheduled to address a public rally. CM Singh had to call off the program following the unrest. Other areas that witnessed protests were Tuibong Bazaar, Sielmat bridge, Lanva bridge and T Champhai.

The mob also set on fire an open gym which was up for inauguration by the CM. Meanwhile, restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in the affected areas of the Churachandpur district. Mobile internet services have also been suspended. An order issued by the Home Department said, "To prevent any disturbance to the peace and order the suspension of mobile internet services shall be in force for the next five days with immediate effect in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts."