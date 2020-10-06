Alwar gang-rape case: Court orders rigorous life imprisonment for four convicts

Jaipur: A local court in Alwar on Tuesday (October 6, 2020) ordered rigorous life imprisonment to to four of the five men involved in 2019 gang-rape case in the district.

To the fifth convict who circulated the video of the crime on social media was awarded five years imprisonment under the IT Act.

The rigorous life imprisonment was awarded to Hansraj Gurjar, Ashok Gujar, Chhotelal Gurjar and Indraj Gurjar. Out of the four, Hansraj Gurjar will serve the sentence till the time of his death as he had repeated the offense, as reported by PTI.

The court also imposed fine on the convicts under various sections and the amount will be given to the victim.

The verdict in the gang-rape case was pronounced by a special court for hearing cases under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On May 18, 2019, the Rajasthan Police filed a charge sheet against all accused in the Alwar gang-rape case at a local court. The case pertains to the incident where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area on April 26.

Police had filed the charge sheet against the accused-- 16 days after the FIR. As per the FIR, four men and a juvenile raped the woman while another man filmed the entire incident. They were then asking for Rs 10,000 from the woman for not putting the video on social media.