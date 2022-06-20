Amid nationwide protests on Agneepath scheme, PM Narendra Modi made a big statement today - it's the country's "misfortune" that many good things brought with good intentions get trapped in politics. While PM Narendra Modi made no direct references to the ongoing Agneepath protests, many saw the remarks in relation with the ongoing protests.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor.

Modi cited a number of initiatives, including Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, more than doubling of metro tracks in Delhi-NCR and the Delhi-Meerut highway among other projects, as steps taken by his government to solve the region's problems.

"It is our country's misfortune that many good things brought with good intentions get trapped in political colours. Media also gets dragged into it due to its TRP compulsions," Modi said, adding that the construction of the Central Vista project and the new Parliament building is going on at a fast pace now.

"India's capital will be talked about in the coming days and every Indian will be proud," he said.

The prime minister was referring to last year's inauguration of the defence complex, which he noted earlier operated out of dilapidated hutments spread across a vast stretch of land near Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The central vista project, a massive revamp exercise in the heart of India's seat of power, had drawn protests from a section of activists and opposition parties that went to court. The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor had also faced some protests.

Modi's comments about "good things brought with good intentions" getting trapped in politics also come at a time when his government's Agneepath scheme, a radical overhaul of the process of soldiers' recruitment in the armed forces, has triggered protests in different parts of the country.

Opposition parties are demanding that it be withdrawn, while the ruling BJP has been strongly defending it.

The prime minister, however, made no direct reference to the scheme in his speech which was largely focused on the infrastructure and development work his government has been doing for the Delhi-NCR region.