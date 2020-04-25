Amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, Korean Embassy serves free meal to more than 4,000 people in Delhi

In a bid to join India’s nationwide effort in tackling coronavirus COVID-19, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea provided free mid-day meals for more than 4,000 people in Delhi.

In partnership with Annamrita Foundation, India’s non-profit organization, the Ambassador Shin Bong-Kil and other staff members of the Embassy on Friday served hot meals and handed out fresh bread to around 4,000 people in the queue at four hunger shelters.

Each of the four shelters had 1,000 people each and the food was distributed following strict social distancing rules. The four hunger shelters are--MCD Primary Schools in South Extension, Sadiq Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Amar Colony.

This was the part of the Korean government’s 'Stay Strong Campaign' implemented in India with the slogan “Korea-India stay strong together”.

The budget of the activity, amounting to Rs 221,000, was voluntarily raised by the Korean Embassy staff to help the less privileged people of Delhi in these hard times.