New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reaffirmed the Indian government’s commitment to providing citizenship to persecuted refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. He emphasized that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a pathway for these individuals to gain equal rights as citizens of India. In a recent interview with news agency ANI, Shah encouraged refugees to place their trust in the Narendra Modi-led government, stating that citizenship would be granted with retrospective effect. He addressed concerns about the number of applicants, acknowledging that misinformation campaigns might deter some from applying but assured that the government is prepared to welcome all eligible individuals.

The Home Minister clarified that the CAA is designed to offer citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Christians, and Parsis facing persecution in their home countries. He reassured that the act does not contain provisions to revoke anyone’s citizenship and is solely focused on granting rights.

Responding to questions about the potential impact on existing citizens, Shah confirmed that new citizens under the CAA would be integrated into the national registry just like any other Indian, with the ability to participate fully in the democratic process, including running for political office.

Shah also addressed the documentation concerns, noting that a majority of refugees possess the necessary paperwork, and solutions will be sought for those who do not. He reiterated that Muslims are also entitled to apply for Indian citizenship under the constitutional rules.

The Home Minister took the opportunity to dispel fears among minorities, assuring them that their rights would remain intact under the CAA. He criticized opposition figures who have labeled the act as anti-Muslim, explaining that the law must be viewed in the historical context of India’s partition, which led to the displacement and persecution of religious minorities.

Shah concluded by expressing the government’s moral obligation to protect the rights of persecuted individuals and welcomed those who have sought refuge in India since the country’s independence until the end of 2014. He called for unity and understanding as the nation moves forward with the implementation of the CAA.

Shah Slams Opposition’s Critique On CAA

The Home Minister has voiced strong criticism against the opposition for their scrutiny over the timing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rule enactment. Dismissing allegations of political maneuvering, he labeled the opposition’s stance as deceitful politics. Shah while answeing question on Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal governments opposing CAA implementation said, "Article 11 of our Constitution gives all the powers to make rules regarding citizenship to the Parliament."

Shah said, "All opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata or Kejriwal are indulging in jhooth ki rajneeti (politics of lies) so the question of timing does not arise. BJP has made it clear in its 2019 manifesto that it will bring CAA and provide Indian citizenship to refugees (from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan)."

Underscored that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had transparently declared its intention to implement the CAA in its 2019 election manifesto. He pointed out that the legislation was duly passed by both houses of Parliament and only experienced a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further stated that the formulation of rules is now merely procedural, emphasizing that the CAA is a nationwide law, and its implementation is not influenced by electoral considerations. The Minister urged the opposition to abandon what he perceives as vote-bank appeasement tactics, highlighting that he has consistently affirmed the inevitability of the CAA’s realization over the past four years.

The notification of the CAA rules by the Union Home Ministry on March 11 came just before the announcement of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The CAA’s objective is to grant Indian citizenship to oppressed non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who fled to India from neighboring countries before the end of 2014.