Amit Shah to hold all-party meet on June 15 to review Delhi COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold an All-Party meeting on Monday (June 15) to review the management of COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Delhi's President/Secretary of Bhartiya Janata Party, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have been invited for the meeting that will take place at 11 AM.

Earlier on Sunday, Amit Shah chaired two high-level meetings with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, mayors and commissioners of Delhi's three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight COVID-19.

Strengthening of containment measures, ramping up testing and adequate health infrastructure preparedness were discussed in the two meetings that took place today.

Here are some of the major decision taken by the MHA after today's meeting:

1. 500 coaches to be made COVID-19 wards with 8,000 beds

2. Contact mapping across all containment zones

3. Coronavirus testing to be doubled in two days and tripled in six days

4. House to house survey and contract tracing will be carried out.

5. Aarogya Setu app to be made compulsory in containment zones in the national capital.

The meeting comes in the wake of a shocking number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi where the confirmed cases count has nearly touched 39,000 with over 1,200 people succumbing to the fatal virus.