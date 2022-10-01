NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH

Amit Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days from October 4

During his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the security situation, address two rallies and offer prayers at Vaishno Devi temple. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 03:35 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days beginning October 4, during which he will review the security situation there, address two rallies and offer prayers at Vaishno Devi temple. 

On the first day of the visit, Shah will address a public meeting at Rajouri, launch development projects and also lay foundation stones for various projects in Jammu after visiting the Vaishno Devi temple in the morning.

On October 5, he will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting to be held at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the army, paramilitary forces, state police and civil administration will take part in the high-level meeting.

Shah will also address a public meeting at Baramulla before launching and laying foundation stones for various development projects in Srinagar.

