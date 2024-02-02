trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716822
NewsIndia
ALIGHARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY

AMU Student Exposes ISIS Module In Aligarh University, Reveals Shocking Details

The investigation uncovered organized Darsh programs in mosques, where ideologies encompassing Khilafat, Sharia law in India, Jihad, anti-democracy sentiments, and the principles of ISIS were disseminated.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AMU Student Exposes ISIS Module In Aligarh University, Reveals Shocking Details

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation during an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) interrogation, AMU student Faizan Bakhtiar disclosed that the Aligarh module of ISIS was actively preparing attackers under the guise of programs organized against Valentine's Day.

According to Faizan, the program served as a cover to mobilize AMU students. The selection process involved identifying individuals who could be easily radicalized, subsequently preparing them for potential lone wolf attacks. Faizan Bakhtiar is currently under ATS custody until February 9.

During interrogation, Faizan admitted to attending Darsh programs in mosques where ideas related to Khilafat, Sharia law in India, Jihad, anti-democracy sentiments, and the ideology of ISIS were propagated. These programs are aimed at recruiting youth for ISIS and preparing them for solo attacks.

Disturbingly, Faizan and his cohorts were also involved in the procurement of weapons to support the sinister agenda of the Aligarh ISIS module. Investigations are underway to dismantle the network and prevent potential threats emanating from this extremist group.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance