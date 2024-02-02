AMU Student Exposes ISIS Module In Aligarh University, Reveals Shocking Details

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation during an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) interrogation, AMU student Faizan Bakhtiar disclosed that the Aligarh module of ISIS was actively preparing attackers under the guise of programs organized against Valentine's Day.

According to Faizan, the program served as a cover to mobilize AMU students. The selection process involved identifying individuals who could be easily radicalized, subsequently preparing them for potential lone wolf attacks. Faizan Bakhtiar is currently under ATS custody until February 9.

During interrogation, Faizan admitted to attending Darsh programs in mosques where ideas related to Khilafat, Sharia law in India, Jihad, anti-democracy sentiments, and the ideology of ISIS were propagated. These programs are aimed at recruiting youth for ISIS and preparing them for solo attacks.

Disturbingly, Faizan and his cohorts were also involved in the procurement of weapons to support the sinister agenda of the Aligarh ISIS module. Investigations are underway to dismantle the network and prevent potential threats emanating from this extremist group.