Andhra CM Jagan Reddy cancels order to rename award after YS Rajsekhar Reddy, reverts to Dr Kalam award

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy decided to revert to the old name of former President APJ Abdul Kalam for an award scheme following severe criticism of his earlier decision to change the name of the award after his father YS Rajsekhar Reddy. The order to this effect was issued on Monday by the state education department stating that the YSR Vidya Puraskars will once again be known as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Vidya Puraskar.

Under this award, Class 10 students are felicitated for outstanding academic performance in their board examinations. The award comprises a merit certificate, a memento and scholarships to meet the cost of higher education.

The government order said the awards will be given on November 11, birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad celebrated as National Education Day. The Jaganmohan Reddy government's order received sharp criticism from the Opposition which slammed the state government for its "arrogance".

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in his tweet said, "Dr. Kalam has accomplished much for the nation with his inspiring life. @ysjagan’s govt changing “APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar” to “YSR Vidya Puraskar” is a shocking method of self-aggrandizement at the cost of disrespecting a much venerated man. #YSRCPInsultsAbdulKalam"

Chandrababu Naidu had announced the award when he was chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

As the criticism mounted, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy immediately issued orders to cancel the government notification that renamed the award, besides reinstating the name of 'Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards', according to an ANI report.

Meanwhile, the BJP also flayed the state government for its recent move and said that the decision reeks of arrogance and disrespect for Dr Kalam.

BJP's national I-T cell head Amit Malviya in a tweet said, "It is not surprising that Jagan Reddy thinks his late father was a more accomplished scientist and academic than Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. After all he comes from a party, which named every award, scheme, stadium, road, airport etc, after members of the Nehru-Gandhi family."