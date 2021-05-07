Andhra Police raids 30 hospitals, books 6 private hospitals for irregularities in COVID treatment

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday (May 6, 2021) filed cases against six private hospitals in the state for irregularities in COVID-19 treatment.

The announcement was made by State Vigilance and Enforcement Director General KV Rajendranath Reddy. He also revealed that the irregularities came to light after joint teams of Vigilance and Enforcement, Drug Control and Medical and Health departments have held raids in over 30 hospitals in the last two days.

The six private hospitals in the state have been booked for irregularities like charging patients higher than the government fixed price slabs, treating COVID patients without permissions and not delivering treatment under Aarogyasri Scheme.

He further added, “vigilance officials have registered complaints in the respective local police stations, based on which cases were registered against the hospitals under provisions of sections 188, 420, 269 of IPC, and section 51(a) of disaster management act.”

As per the State Vigilance and Enforcement Director General, two of the private hospitals in Piduguralla town of Guntur district were booked for charging exorbitant fees, while one private hospital in Puttur town of Chittoor district for not providing COVID treatment under Arogyasri health scheme.

Reddy also added that another private hospital in Vijayawada was booked for admitting COVID patients without having permission, while a private hospital in Srikakulam was charged over misappropriation of Remdesivir injections and selling medicines without bills.

Lastly, a private hospital in Kadapa was charged for not issuing bills to COVID patients despite paying money.

The Vigilance and Enforcement Director General in a statement informed that these irregularities were found in raids held on Wednesday and Thursday.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV