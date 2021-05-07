हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India records highest-ever spike of 4.14 lakh COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in 24 hours

Representational Image

New Delhi: India recorded over 4.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday (May 7, 2021).

India is facing a deadly second wave of COVID-19 and has reported a total of 2,14,91,598 cases out of which 1,76,12,351 people have recovered, while 2,34,083 have succumbed to the infection. Currently the active cases in the country stands at 36,45,164. 

India still remains the world's second-worst coronavirus-hit country and has been recording more than 4,00,000 new COVID-19 infections from the past two days. 

The government further revealed that twelve states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Haryana cumulatively account for the majority of India's total active coronavirus cases.

Additionally, Rajasthan government announced on Thursday (May 6) a complete lockdown in the state. The lockdown will come to force from 5:00 am of May 10 till 5:00 am of May 24. All activities except essential services, have been completely banned. Weddings have been prohibited.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcment after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

People arriving in the national capital from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through any mode of transport will have to undergo 14 days of mandatory institutional quarantine, said an order issued by the Delhi government.

