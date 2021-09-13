Andhra Pradesh CM seeks EAM S Jaishankar's help in repatriation of workers from Bahrain

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM seeks EAM S Jaishankar&#039;s help in repatriation of workers from Bahrain

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday requested the Centre to help repatriate several workers belonging to the state who were being 'ill-treated' by their employers in Bahrain.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Chief Minister said several Indian workers were being ill-treated by their employers and had sought assistance to return to their home towns.
"Among the impacted workers, a sizeable number of workers belong to the state of AP," Jagan said.

He said the state government would extend all possible support to the Centre to repatriate the affected workers from Bahrain. He wanted the External Affairs Ministry officials to co-ordinate with either the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi or the CMO in Amaravati for any assistance.

Tags:
Y S Jagan Mohan ReddyAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh CMS JaishankarMinistry of External Affairs
