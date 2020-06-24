Andhra Pradesh government to soon decide on conducting final semester exams for UG/PG students

Andhra Pradesh government is soon going to take a decision on holding of final semester examinations for Undergraduate/Post Graduate students in the state. The announcement was made by State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh during a video conference with the Vice Chancellors of Andhra Pradesh-based universities.

During the video conference, Suresh said that all suggestions shared by VCs have been noted down by the Education Department and they will be presented before Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Suresh added that a final decision regarding Undergraduate/Post Graduate examinations will be taken by CM Reddy.

Minister Suresh also announced cancellation of AP SSC Exam 2020 which was scheduled to begin from July 10, 2020. According to the minister, the state government has taken the decision keeping in mind the larger public safety and to minimize the risk of students getting infected with the coronavirus COVID-19 while appearing for the examination. The students of Class 10 will now be graded based on the general merit and the guidelines in this regard will soon be issued by the BSEAP. Around 6 lakh students were due to appear for the examination starting in July 2020.

In addition to SSC Exam, the state govenrment has also decided to cancel AP Inter Supply Exam 2020. Education Minister Suresh said that all students who have failed in 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Exams will instead be promoted to next grade.