Andhra Pradesh planning to re-open schools by August end: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday (June 27) said that the state government is planning to reopen schools by the end of August, and announced a project for the renovation of all government schools.

Talking about government`s plan to renovate the government schools, he said, "The scheme is intended to renovate the entire infrastructure of government schools and make them at par with corporate schools. Around 45,000 schools will be renovated under this."

The minister said that nine issues like electrification, construction of toilets, running water, changing furniture, etc. will be considered.

Micro-planning was done by the Chief Minister and we are spending almost 3,700 crores for these schools alone, he added.

"We have completed one-third of the work which is supposed to be completed and by July ending, we will be completing all the pending works of 15,715 schools. Till today we have incurred an amount of 510 crores which you can see online," said Suresh.

"We have developed an online application and there is an STMS portal which shows the details of all the works that are being executed, which are in progress, and which are grounded, which are on the verge of completion. So, the entire process is in a very transparent way, and we are monitoring it," added Suresh.

He further informed that AP is the only state in the entire country where such a program is taken place on a massive scale.

"I am sure that the whole project which is costing almost 12,000 crores, we will be completed in a span of 2-3 years, and all the 45,000 schools in AP would be totally renovated, and technology will be adopted."

Suresh said, "In view of COVID-19 pandemic, we are also shifting to online education, and once schools reopen the children will definitely feel a definite atmosphere."

He also released a toll-free number 1800 123 123 124 for addressing students` grievances.