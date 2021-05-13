Andhra Pradesh to build 32 childcare institutions for COVID-hit families

Amaravati: The government of Andhra Pradesh is setting up 32 childcare institutions (CCI) to look after children whose parents or guardians have either contracted COVID-19 and need medical assistance or who have succumbed to the deadly virus.

The state government said that though the number of children currently facing this plight is significantly low, the state is preparing to set up institutions of this nature.

“Any child or guardian in need of this assistance can contact these helpline numbers, post which the district level teams will be sent to the residence of the child and transport the child to the nearest childcare institution,” said Krithika Batra, Director of Women development, child welfare and zonal development.

“Based on the preference of the child, they will be handed over either to the kinship care of a suitable guardian, or the child will be moved to the adoption framework. All the 32 child care institutions will have all the facilities,” she added.

The decision was taken to ensure the children are not abandoned and get proper care and attention.

These institutions will provide food, shelter and education to these children, according to the government. Two helpline numbers - 181 and 1098 - have been set up for this purpose.

