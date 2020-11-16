Angry over a quarrel, Delhi boy stabbed multiple times; two held

New Delhi: In a shocking incident in the national capital, two people have been held for stabbing a person multiple times on Sunday (November 15, 2020). The apprehended people were angry over a quarrel.

The incident that reportedly took place in a broad daylight on Sunday in Delhi's Azadpur, saw few people repeatedly stabbing 19-year old Shivam who was then left unattended by the nearby people.

The Police has also got the CCTV footage of the incident in which the accused persons have also stabbed Mohit who came to rescue Shivam.

Shivam has been critically injured and has been admitted to the Babu Jagjeevan Ram hospital.

The Police has so far held Omprakash and Suraj Kumat, in the connection who revealed that they had a fight with Shivam on the night of Diwali, following which they called their friends and attacked Shivam on Sunday.

Further investigation in the case is on and the Police is also searching for the other people who were involved with the Omprakash and Suraj.

